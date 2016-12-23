The stories that made you smile in 2016

2016 started with a mom and daughter on a mission to help others.

Sara and Kayla Kruk joined us on "The :30," sharing Kayla's Directory, a labor of love to help families with children who have special needs.

It's also when we met Peep, a duck in need. State officials said the family pet belonged in the wild.

"I don't know. He won't make it," said Kim Stevens of East Montpelier. "I don't know, I might not make it. He is like one of my kids and I just can't I can't let him go."

But when his story took off on WCAX News, the Governor turned out to be a friend indeed. A letter in April said Peep could stay put.

In May, one family's heartbreak turned into a community stepping up to the plate.

Just months after 3-year-old Parker Berry drowned at a Waterbury day care, a softball tournament was started to celebrate his life.

"We're playing for him," dad Josh Berry said. "It's all going to be for him. I mean everybody loved him and just to be able to play in his honor is honor for everybody."

The event raised nearly $2,000 to rebuild a playground in the little boy's honor.

Music made us smile this year, too. Remember when Rice High School's music teacher channeled his inner Elvis?

We found the King in Derby Line, too, where Mark Shelton was dressed head to toe in Elvis garb-- a gift to his dying wife and his number one fan.

"The goal was to honor her, and to honor God, and to honor the king of rock and roll because he was amazing," Shelton told us.

In June, Channel 3 took our broadcasts to new heights, reporting from the top of Camel's Hump. It was a first for the station and came with an incredible view.

From the hiking trails of Camel's Hump to a gliding tour above Mount Mansfield. Our Tyler Dumont checked it out in July.

In August, we packed up and hit the road for Fair Season. For our Eva McKend and Keith McGilvery it meant a five-day showdown.

From ice-cream scooping to obstacle courses and giant slides, Eva took the title of Fair Fanatic fair and square.

This year was also a year for superheroes big and small, like 5-year-old Edward Hall. He's fighting epilepsy and got a big boost in the form of a surprise Burlington visit from Batman and Ironman.

"To see the joy and to see the power of a wish fulfilled for a child that wouldn't have access to it is certainly a gift to them and to us," said Jonathan Goldsmith of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, aka Dos Equis' previous Most Interesting Man in the World.

It was also a big year for Fairfax chef Miranda Gallager. The 9-year-old's talents turned heads in our kitchen, and from here it was an invite from the White House to share a favorite recipe with first lady Michelle Obama.

"When you want to do something, don't stop until you have it," Miranda told us.

Come the holidays, it was our region's generosity on display, as folks stepped up to serve our neighbors in need.

Hundreds filled Sweetwaters in Burlington Thanksgiving Day for dinner, an annual dinner tradition where all were welcome.

"Whoever comes, comes. And they're accommodated just as the finest guests that you can imagine," volunteer Joe Russo said.

The acts of kindness were just as grand come December when the Willis family from Sharon donated a Balsam fir from their lawn to the Statehouse for all Vermonters to enjoy together as we ring in a brand new year.