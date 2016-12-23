Vt. companies cooking up allergy-friendly foods

Mark Bove has a scent for delicious sauce.

"Smells great!" he said.

These days, you won't find him far from the 600-gallon kettles in his new production facility in Milton.

"When people come and visit, I want them to see me up there on the mezz, at the kettle, making the sauces. It's full transparency," Bove said.

In fact, the huge window with a view of his production floor is the first thing he planned for when he designed the new building.

Reporter Julie Kelley: Why be allergy aware?

Mark Bove: I think that people have a right to know what they're eating today.

Twenty miles up the road, another Mark couldn't agree more.

"If you search peanut-free or tree nut-free on Google or Bing or Yahoo! or any of the major search engines, we come up one, two or three organically," said Mark Elvidge, the president and co-founder of Vermont Nut Free Chocolates.

Right now, Elvidge's employees are working overtime to fill Christmas orders for Vermont Nut Free Chocolates and this isn't even his busiest season, Easter is.

According to Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE, these are the eight foods that people are most likely to have a reaction to: peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish. The diagnosis of peanut allergies have more than tripled in the last decade.

"We feel like we're almost at a turning point in terms of reaching a critical mass," Elvidge said.

There was a time getting these products onto a store shelf wasn't as easy.

"Five, six years ago, they're like, we don't even have customers asking for that," Elvidge said.

Today, he says customers are asking. Here's why. Shoppers have about 42,000 choices at an average grocery store, according to the Food Marketing Institute. Of those, researcher Raj Patel estimates 75 percent have soy in them and that's just one of the eight most dangerous allergens.

Mark Bove knows about that. When he started jarring sauce almost two decades ago, he made it gluten-free. In addition to his sauce, today, he makes meatballs that are soy-free and nut-free. Of the eight primary allergens, Bove's uses just one of them in their sauces; that's dairy. They say they clean their 600-gallon kettles on a closed loop. They also test them once they're done to make sure that they're clean and they make their sauces with dairy on a separate day. Bove says the cleaning solution and high heat takes more than an hour to clean out all the tubing.

Back in Grand Isle, time is running out for busy Vermont Nut Free Chocolates to fill orders.

"They're still wrapping Christmas that we'll ship," Elvidge said.

Once they get through this, Elvidge can focus on his work with other national nut-free companies, like Skeeters Snacks, to build on their food category in grocery stores. He thinks one day, the nut-free shelves will be like gluten-free is today.