Quantcast

Giving Thanks: Holly Bolio - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Giving Thanks: Holly Bolio

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

All this season we're sharing photos of people you're thankful for. Holly Bolio sent us pictures of two adorable snowmen, 18-month-old Payton and 2-year-old Madison.

If there's someone you're thankful for, click here to tell us about them.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.