Farewell to Anson Tebbetts

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

We bid farewell to our boss and our friend Anson Tebbetts.

Anson has been our News Director for seven years expanding our news programming on TV and online. This was Anson's second stint at WCAX. He started here as a reporter more than 20 years ago and covered everything from lawmakers to law breakers to every kind of animal you could imagine. Anson is joining the Scott administration as Secretary of Agriculture. 

