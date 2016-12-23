Quantcast

New Haven man accused of stealing from vulnerable adult

NEW HAVEN, Vt. -

A New Haven man is accused of embezzling money from his mom.

63-year-old Martin Simmons was arrested Friday. Bristol police say for the last two years while he was serving as a guardian, overseeing his mother's finances he was spending a substantial amount of that money on himself and then tried to mislead investigators.

Simmons faces charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, embezzlement, abuse of a vulnerable adult, and false information to law enforcement.

