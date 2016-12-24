Christmas Eve eve basketball

High School Basketball Scores for Friday, 12/23/16
Boys
Rice 67
Essex 57
Burlington 57
South Burlington 41
Missisquoi 53
North Country 42
St. Johnsbury 61
Burr and Burton 46
Mount Anthony 58
Middlebury 32
Mount Mansfield 54
U-32 51
Spaulding 55
Lyndon 46
Lake Region 64
Randolph 28
Williamstown 53
Hazen 46
Girls
Windsor 66
Leland & Gray 57
Randolph 49
Woodstock 30
Northfield 30
Chelsea 23
Thetford 43
Rivendell 21
Vergennes 50
Harwood 12
