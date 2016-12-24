Quantcast

Christmas Eve eve basketball

Posted: Updated:

High School Basketball Scores for Friday, 12/23/16

Boys

Rice 67
Essex 57

Burlington 57
South Burlington 41

Missisquoi 53
North Country 42

St. Johnsbury 61
Burr and Burton 46

Mount Anthony 58
Middlebury 32

Mount Mansfield 54
U-32 51

Spaulding 55
Lyndon 46

Lake Region 64
Randolph 28

Williamstown 53
Hazen 46

Girls

Windsor 66
Leland & Gray 57

Randolph 49
Woodstock 30

Northfield  30
Chelsea 23

Thetford 43
Rivendell 21

Vergennes 50
Harwood 12

