Police looking for missing Bolton man

BOLTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say 44-year-old Daniel Burke from Bolton is missing and they're hoping the public can help find him.

They say Burke hasn't been heard from for three days and his family told them that's unusual.

Police say Burke was driving a 2004 green Jeep Cherokee, but on Saturday his truck was found at the Waterbury Reservoir.

The search for Burke continues.

