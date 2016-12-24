Deputy Assaulted In Grand Isle

Quantcast

GRAND ISLE, Vt. -

     State Police say, 37-year-old Stephen Corron assaulted a sheriff's deputy.
     They say, it happened late last night when the deputy responded to a call on Lakeview Road.
     Corron is being held on 25-thousand-dollars bail and is expected in court two days after Christmas.  
     The deputy was treated and released from the hospital.
 

