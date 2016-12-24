Twas The Night: Behind the Scenes

This is what you're used to seeing when Channel 3 employees recite Twas the Night Before Christmas during our six o'clock news on Christmas Eve. Now, we're taking you behind the scenes for the making of a tradition that dates back .

"Somewhere in the 80's," says Meredith Neary from WCAX Creative Services



No one can remember the exact date, but that's not what really matters with this story.

"I would get asked all the time, are we doing twas the night this year? Are we doing twas the night this year?" says Neary.



Like all good traditions, it's one we look forward to each year and wouldn't want to miss!

"You get the lines on paper and we put the sign up downstairs and everyone goes ahead and signs up for a line," says Jen Bergeron from WCAX creative services.

Eileen Casey picks the same line every year.

"I love to laugh, that's the reason why and I think its one of the nicest lines of the poem," Elieen Casey from WCAX sales department.

We asked her if anyone has tried to steal her line.

"No, nobody has tried to steal my line!" says Casey

The magic happens down this hallway on the second floor of the tv station. Our creative team started recording lines on Tuesday. It took a few days to get all 55 lines recorded, then they edited it and had it ready to go by Friday.

"Delivering a line like this, in a funny atmosphere, with some funny props, yah know you cant go wrong. Especially during this time of year, so its just a fun family tradition that we do here at channel 3 and its been fun year after year," says Casey

And it always ends the same. With the anchors saying the last line.