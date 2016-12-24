Last Minute Rush For Vermont Mail Carriers

A full crew of U.S. Postal Service letter carriers is out delivery packages on Christmas Eve in Vermont.



Rob Sanderson is the plant manager at the U.S Postal Service's Shipping and Processing Center in Chittenden county.

"We say all year long it's all practice. December is the game for us," Sanderson told us on a recent visit to the plant.

In fact, they call it their "season". The Chittenden County shipping center processes 309-thousand deliveries a day in December. Compare that to the normal 100-thousand a day the rest of the year.



Sanderson says, "We are one of two facilities here in Vermont. We handle all the mail that is coming from the post offices today. The people mailing mail today. We process that today and, this evening, it will be done at approximately midnight tonight. We will have that packaged up and will be shipping all over the world."

At the same time, the mail sent to Vermont comes through the processing center and gets put on trucks to be delivered. Before that happens, the letters and packages go onto a conveyer belt and go through a machine which reads bar codes and sorts the mail for different locations.

"I cant say enough about the carriers. You see it and people talk about it, but they are out there in all types of weather," Sanderson says from his office.