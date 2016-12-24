The Pie Tour: Lou's

Eating a pie all by yourself is an impressive feat, but it might be impossible with these pies.

"They ask what's that. That's the mile high apple pie. Then they ask are those all apples in there? How do they get it so high? It's packed with three pounds of apples piled high. They are usually amazed at the fact, like, wow its so big," says Craig Morley.



Morley runs Lou's in downtown Hanover, a popular stop for everyone in the Upper Valley.

Their doors have been open for almost 70 years. I ran into the current owner and head baker Tom Fried just where you'd figure I would, in the kitchen.

"This thing kind of popped up as a hobby. One thing led to another and now I'm here," says owner Tom Fried

Born in Austria, Fried has been perfecting his pies, many of which have won awards.

Well favorite versus what's popular. This is the most popular here. It depends on what time of the year," says Fried

And of course like a true baker, he couldn't name his own favorite.

"They are delicious, its all about being delicious," says Fried.

With a pie so piled high. Fried has some suggestions.

"My resolution is small pieces," says Fried

No matter how small the slice is, it will still be a mile high.