Destination Recreation: Vermont Holiday Skiing

So far this season, ski areas have had substantially more snow than last year.

"A year ago today we had 11" total and we had 6 trails open. So far this year we've gotten 117" of snow," says JJ Toland of Jay Peak.

The natural snow has been drawing bigger crowds.

"A year ago this past weekend we sold a total of 116 lift tickets. This past weekend we did well over 3000," says Toland.

Good news for Vermont's economy.

"Direct winter spending is over 900 million dollars, says Parker Riehle of Ski Vermont.

That's just skiers on the mountains. Another 700 million is spent at hotels, restaurants and spots off the mountain. Christmas and New Year's Weeks are a critical time for ski areas to make lots of revenue, accounting for around 20% of the total revenue in a season. So we're lucky that some snow has been falling as snow in southern New England also has it's benefits.

"We call that the backyard syndrome. For better or worse. If there is no snow or there is snow down in those backyards, people's homes in our core markets of Boston and the Tri-State area. This is just so important for their state of mind and getting fired up to come skiing in Vermont," says Riehle.

For most of December the ski conditions have been spectacular, with lots of soft snow. We did see some rain last weekend, which is leading to harder snow surfaces, and some icy spots. But at least this year there's a base of snow. Where as last season there was very little. Plus there's still a whole lot more terrain open this season versus last, about 10 times as much!

"Last year for Christmas week we were literally only open 7% statewide. This year for Christmas we'll be at or just below 100% for the major resorts. And overall about 70% statewide," says Riehle.

The holidays are a time for spending with family and friends. And sometimes bonding on the slopes in Vermont.