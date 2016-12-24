Deadline for education secretary applications extended

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The State Board of Education says the deadline for applications to become the state's secretary of education has been extended.

The Education Agency says Republican Gov.-elect Phil Scott has asked the State Board of Education to start a search.

The deadline for submissions has been extended to Jan. 10.

As part of the law, the state board recommends at least three nominees to the governor.

The board's chairman has appointed a search committee and said he hoped the search would be completed by Jan. 17.

The position will start on March 1, 2017.

