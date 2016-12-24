Vermont church celebrating bicentennial with fireworks

BETHEL, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont church is celebrating its bicentennial and the coldest year in the state's history with Christmas Eve fireworks.

Services at the United Church of Bethel are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The service will conclude with the dedication of a historic marker and fireworks commemorating the church's 200th birthday and the infamous year of 1816, remembered as "eighteen hundred and froze to death."

A frost was reported in Vermont every month in 1816, which included a June snowstorm. Crops died and food and animal feed became scarce.

The cold weather is blamed on the eruption of Mount Tambora, a volcano in what is now Indonesia that spread a cloud of ash around the world.

