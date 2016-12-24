Quantcast

Vermont church celebrating bicentennial with fireworks - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont church celebrating bicentennial with fireworks

Posted: Updated:

BETHEL, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont church is celebrating its bicentennial and the coldest year in the state's history with Christmas Eve fireworks.

Services at the United Church of Bethel are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The service will conclude with the dedication of a historic marker and fireworks commemorating the church's 200th birthday and the infamous year of 1816, remembered as "eighteen hundred and froze to death."

A frost was reported in Vermont every month in 1816, which included a June snowstorm. Crops died and food and animal feed became scarce.

The cold weather is blamed on the eruption of Mount Tambora, a volcano in what is now Indonesia that spread a cloud of ash around the world.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.