Good seasons for bear, deer, turkey hunts in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says this year's bear hunting season was strong, and the results were good for deer and turkey, too.

Officials say the bear season concluded at 898 bears, which was 34 percent above the preceding five-year average of 668 bears. This harvest also was 19 percent above the 2015 level.

They say the increased bear numbers this year was the result of a strong population that has recently experienced slight growth in select regions; a continued shift by hunters toward using methods that yield higher success rates; concentrated fall food sources such as acorns, and extended hunting opportunities in parts of the state.

The unofficial deer kill was 10,702, down 2 percent from the 2015 final kill of 10,895.

