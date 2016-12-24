Quantcast

Last minute shopping - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Last minute shopping

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

Last minutes shoppers are out in force this Christmas Eve stocking up for their big feast or looking for one more gift.

Shoppers in Rutland's Walmart parking lot were seen circling the lot multiple times looking for a parking spot.

Inside, shoppers we spoke with said it was just as busy. But at least one shopper told us the checkout lines were moving.

"It's crazy, it's packed but they got a good system. They have two cashiers at each register. One bags and one scans so it wasn't too much of a wait," said Tianna Briggs.

“It is absolutely wild. If you're shopping, don't shop at Walmart. Literally, it's crazy in there," said Kenny Lewis.

Rutland's Walmart closed at 6 p.m. – which – like many stores throughout the region – is earlier than usual.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.