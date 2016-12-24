Last minute shopping

Last minutes shoppers are out in force this Christmas Eve stocking up for their big feast or looking for one more gift.

Shoppers in Rutland's Walmart parking lot were seen circling the lot multiple times looking for a parking spot.

Inside, shoppers we spoke with said it was just as busy. But at least one shopper told us the checkout lines were moving.

"It's crazy, it's packed but they got a good system. They have two cashiers at each register. One bags and one scans so it wasn't too much of a wait," said Tianna Briggs.

“It is absolutely wild. If you're shopping, don't shop at Walmart. Literally, it's crazy in there," said Kenny Lewis.

Rutland's Walmart closed at 6 p.m. – which – like many stores throughout the region – is earlier than usual.