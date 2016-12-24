Tour of holiday lights in Rutland

It's a nice night for at least one guided tour, especially one that gives riders a bright and colorful trip around town.

A family of twelve started it's holiday weekend off with a ride around town.

The driver? He's part-time Santa's helper and part-time guide for Vermont Backroad Tours. He knows the area well after 27 years of delivering mail.

But this tour, which has been going on for a decade isn't of back roads -- it's of front lawns.

"I like Christmas lights," said Corinne Deering, who's visiting her parents from Burlington. "I don't get around too much in Rutland other than to my parents house so it's nice to see the lights around town."

For a small fee the tour travels throughout Rutland and into North Clarendon making multiple stops along the way.

"All it takes is going a couple blocks off from the main road onto some of these side roads to see some really incredible displays," said Kelly Socia, with Vermont Backroad Tours.

One of those stops is a common fan favorite.

"It must take them an awful long time and their electric bill must go up but it's nice for us," said Deering.

"About two weeks before Halloween I start taking everything out and putting it in my garage - starting to fix the deer, there are 22 deer and thousands upon thousands of light sets," said Artie Hetzel.

Hetzel has made decorating his North Clarendon lawn a priority for nearly 40 years.

“There was a 22-year-old guy that stopped down a couple weeks ago. He said, 'Mr. Henzel I want to thank you for doing this, I've been coming here since I was four years old. This is my two and a half year old son. We're going to keep this going year after year.' I went inside and said to my wife, 'Oh my lord I'll never be able to stop,'” said Hetzel.

Putting on a display like this one does come with a steep price but Hetzel says his 450 dollar electricity bill is totally worth it especially when he sees bus loads of people coming to take it all in.