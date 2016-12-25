Quantcast

Jasper names veteran NH lawmakers to lead key budget committees

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican House Speaker Shawn Jasper has named his committee chairs and leadership team for the upcoming session.

Rep. Neal Kurk of Weare is leading the Finance Committee, the chief committee tasked with writing the House's version of the next two-year state budget. Kurk is a veteran budget writer who is known for his fiscal austerity. The Ways and Means Committee, which sets revenue estimates that determine how much the state can spend, will be chaired by Rep. Norm Major. He's held that role previously.

Jasper is largely maintaining his leadership team from last session, with long-time Rep. Gene Chandler serving as deputy speaker, Rep. Dick Hinch in the role of majority leader and Rep. Sher Packard as speaker pro tempore.

The House has a total of 19 standing committees.

