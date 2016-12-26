Quantcast

New York colleges getting help in energy efficiency - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New York colleges getting help in energy efficiency

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

Colleges in New York State can now apply for state help to improve energy efficiency on campus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration says it has set aside 2 million dollars for technical assistance grants.

The grants will help universities execute plans for curbing emissions and energy use.

Officials say money can also be used to pay student interns hired to work on the plan.

62 colleges and universities are eligible for the money, they have to sign a state initiative intended to increase clean energy.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.