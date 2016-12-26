New York colleges getting help in energy efficiency

Colleges in New York State can now apply for state help to improve energy efficiency on campus.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration says it has set aside 2 million dollars for technical assistance grants.

The grants will help universities execute plans for curbing emissions and energy use.

Officials say money can also be used to pay student interns hired to work on the plan.

62 colleges and universities are eligible for the money, they have to sign a state initiative intended to increase clean energy.