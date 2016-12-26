Heating Safety Tips

"The last thing we want to see as firefighters is a catastrophic fire or an accident that causes injuries," says Prescott Nadeau, of the Williston Fire Department.

Unfortunately, it's not enough just to wish that.

Local fire officials say December and January are the toughest time of year for them.

"Fires do spike because an increase in open flames, people not taking safety precautions, heating sources, things like that," says Nadeau.

Prescott Nadeau with Williston Fire Department says heating source fires are the second most common reasons blazes spark.

He says simply give space heaters space.

"I know that sounds funny but the reality of it is we want a three foot barrier around heating sources. Space heaters, wood stoves, even fire places," says Nadeau.

And with frigid temps taking over the state, officials say prepare to keep your pipes thawed out by leaving cabinets cracked open.

If they do freeze, Nadeau suggests calling a plumber rather than defrost them yourselves.

"Using any type of open flame to thaw out pipes. Charosene, blow torches, anything along those lines. It's extremely unsafe and can cause a fire," says Nadeau.

He also says it helps to turn your faucet to a trickle overnight to keep from freezing.

He adds, dropping your heat at night can increase the chances of frozen pipes, better to keep the heat consistent day and night.

But, it's not enough to prep your home.

Nadeau says the last thing people should know is as soon as you hit the road, the car should be equipped for winter too.

"When you wake up in the morning make sure you're vehicle has enough fuel and you have an emergency kit in your car in case you break down in these frigid temperatures," says Nadeau.