Infant massage class in Hinesburg may bring health benefits

Seven-month-old Kora arrived at the United Church in Hinesburg for a full hour of pampering.

This is the third baby massage class that Beverly Smith has brought her daughter to

"I wanted to try with Kora to learn some relaxation techniques and also help with some digestion-I heard that massage can help with that," says Smith.

The class is taught by Nell Ishee who has been doing baby massages for 15 years.

She used to teach classes at the visiting nurse association.

Now she volunteers at the Church to teach parents.

It's really wonderful for parents who are struggling to establish a bond," says Ishee.

But, Ishee says there are health benefits too, like relieving stress, aiding digestion and even helping premature babies gain weight.

Numerous Medical studies support that.

A recent one out of University of Warwick in England looked at nearly 600 infants all under 6 months old.

The study showed that infants who were massaged cried less, slept better and showed reduced stress.

"In reality the benefit is going to be different for each child and parent that does it," says Ishee.

Chriss Sussman noticed a change in his 6 month old son Clyde.

"When we first attended this he was having a little gastro-intestianal issues and it seemed to kind of move things along and make him more comfortable overall," says Sussman.

And when little Kora was having trouble doing number two, her mom says this was the one thing that worked.

"Oh it helped right away! We got done with class last week and we had some results from that. And she slept really well after that massage," says Smith.

And not to mention, the benefits for themselves.

When we took deep breathes last week i was like its been awhile since ive done that," says Smith.

The classes are offered every Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and are free to attend.

