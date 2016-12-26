Vermont State Parks offers free hiking events for New Years

State officials are encouraging Vermonters to get outside and hike a state park the first of the year. They say there are several free, family-friendly hiking events happening across the state, that will be led by professional guides and outdoor educators.

Ascutney State Park:

Guide: Scott Davison (The Woodstock Naturalist) Meet: 10:00 am at the ranger station

Hike: 1+ hour, easy terrain. NOTE: Not a summit hike.

Bomoseen State Park:

Guide: Caitlin Gates (Vermont State Park Interpreter) Meet: 1:00 pm at park entrance station.

Hike: 1+ hour, easy terrain

Button Bay State Park:

Guide: Ron Payne from Otter Creek Audubon Society Meet: 9:00 am at park entrance

Hike: 3 hours, easy terrain

Groton Nature Center, Big Deer State Park:

Guide: Dave Spencer (local expert) Meet: 1:00 pm at Groton State Forest Nature Center parking area on Boulder Beach Road, 1.6 miles from Route 232.

Hike: 1+ hour loop, easy terrain.



Hunger Mountain:

Guide: Caitlin Miller from the Green Mountain Club Meet: 9:00 am at Hunger Mountain Trailhead (Waterbury)

Hike: 3.5 miles, 5 hours, moderate to difficult terrain. Hike to the summit if weather permits.

Jamaica State Park:

Guide: Lowell Lake Park Ranger Scott Renker Meet: 10:00 am by the park office at the entrance

Hike: 1+ hour, 1-mile, easy terrain. Participants will have the option of a longer hike along the same trail.

Niquette Bay State Park:

Guide: Jessica Savage from Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation Meet: Noon at trailhead in Niquette Bay State Park.

Hike: 1.5 miles, 2 hours, moderate terrain.

Taconic Mountain Ramble State Park:

Guide: Alyssa Bennett, Bat Biologist Meet: Noon at the Hubbardton Battlefield parking lot on Monument Hill Road

Hike: 2-3 hours, easy to moderate terrain, followed by fresh baked cookies!

Underhill State Park:

Guide: John Connell, Greenmont Farms Meet: 1:00 pm at gate just below Underhill State Park on Mountain Road in Underhill Center.

Hike: 3 hours, easy to moderate terrain. Bring a snack and warm beverage to share!

For hike updates on December 31st and January 1st, please call (802) 249-1230. For more information on First Day Hikes and to view additional hike offerings as they are added, visit www.vtstateparks.com or check out Vermont State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.