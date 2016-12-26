Quantcast

Syrian Art Exhibit

The Sheldon Museum in Middlebury has devoted an entire room to the World Challenges Exhibit. Throughout the room are Syrian textiles and miniature structures that represent scenes from Syria.  Each display is made of a variety of materials, including wax and tea bags.  The artist who created the structures said migrant issues here is Vermont inspired her work. Her work will be on display until January 14.

