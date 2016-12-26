Parking Garages in Burlington may see upgrades

Carolyn Farineau doesn't mind tossing coins into street parking every once in a while, but she prefers to use the city's garages.

She admits, they've seen better days.

"I feel like it's just another part of city life. they are a little bit rundown, but it's really hard to keep up with the infrastructure of a lot of the things we need done in this city," says Farineau.

Keeping up, is a challenge for Burlington. Its annual Traffic Fund is about 5 million dollars with two million of that brought in by the city's aging parking garages.

"Parking is often the first and last impression people have when they're coming to visit a city. And we want to make sure it's a positive one in Burlington," says Chapin Spencer, Director of Burlington Department of Public Works.

Public works director Chapin Spencer says the three city garages are 30 to 40 years old and while they are structurally sound, they're showing their age. Two million dollars of work has already been put in with another seven million in the coming years.

"People will continue to see improvements. We've done repainting, we've cleaned stair towers, we'll have new elevators in Marketplace. We'll have new lighting in College Street. We've done structural repairs that people can't see that are very important." says Spencer.

Other upgrades on the way include new ventilation systems and lighting, more stair tower repairs, and a new parking and pay system. And, with that residents will be able to buy permits to park in the city garages overnight.

"Our garages are utilized quite well during the day but are largely empty at night. And there's a lot of capacity there. And as we build housing downtown to create more of a 24-hour downtown, nighttime parking is a critical need" says Spencer.

Spencer estimates, doing that would add another couple hundred thousand dollars a year to the city's traffic fund. But visitors like Farineau say what's valuable to them, are the two hours of free parking.

"That's definitely a motivation to go to the garage and not park on the street," says Spencer.

We're told, there are no imminent pricing changes.