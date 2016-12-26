Quantcast

Police make arrest in connection to Maplewood Lodge burglary

Police make arrest in connection to Maplewood Lodge burglary

Kristy Parchment Kristy Parchment
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police are searching for four masked men who allegedly robbed a guest at the Maplewood Lodge Motel in St. Johnsbury on Saturday morning. The hotel guest says that at least one of them was displaying a handgun and stole an unknown amount of money.

Police say they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the one that left the scene. Kristy Parchment was arrested on charges of being an accessory to armed robbery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

