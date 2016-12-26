Police: Be on the lookout for post-Christmas grinches

An after-Christmas warning about possible grinches on the loose.

Sgt. Bart Chamberlain says the days between Christmas and New Years are prime time for burglars, looking to break into homes and go after your new holiday gadets.

He says there are simple steps you can take to protect what Santa dropped off.

And he adds it starts with making sure you do a good job getting rid of the packaging.

"If you get an expensive piece of electronics or equipment don't open it up and leave the box sitting at your curb waiting for recycling or for the trash guy for days on end," says Sgt. Chamberlain.

Chamberlains says wait until the night before or the morning of your trash and recycling pick-up to put out your boxes.

If that wait is too long, he says drop off the material to the recycling center nearest you.