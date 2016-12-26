Tiny earthquake registered in town of Starksboro

STARKSBORO, Vt. (AP) - There are no reports of damage after a tiny earthquake was measured in the Starksboro area on Christmas Day.
Vermont Emergency Management says the 1.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3:38 a.m. Sunday at a depth of just over half a mile 20 miles southeast of Burlington.
Earthquakes with a magnitude less than 2.5 are rarely felt, but they can be detected by seismographic equipment.
