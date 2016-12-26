State seeks public comments on changes to disabilities law

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The state is seeking public comments on a number of changes that will be made to a 1996 law regarding services for people with developmental disabilities.

The Bennington Banner reports Vermonters have until Friday to submit comments to the state Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.

The Vermont Developmental Disabilities Act of 1996 is being updated in response to an Act 140 mandate from the 2014 legislative session.

Under the State System of Care Plan for Developmental Services, the agency wants to adopt priorities for the continuation of existing programs, criteria for receiving services or funding and other changes.

After the changes are made and public comment is considered, the updated act will be effective starting July 1, 2017.

A public forum was held on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.