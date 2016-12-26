Quantcast

State seeks public comments on changes to disabilities law - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

State seeks public comments on changes to disabilities law

Posted: Updated:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The state is seeking public comments on a number of changes that will be made to a 1996 law regarding services for people with developmental disabilities.

The Bennington Banner reports Vermonters have until Friday to submit comments to the state Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.

The Vermont Developmental Disabilities Act of 1996 is being updated in response to an Act 140 mandate from the 2014 legislative session.

Under the State System of Care Plan for Developmental Services, the agency wants to adopt priorities for the continuation of existing programs, criteria for receiving services or funding and other changes.

After the changes are made and public comment is considered, the updated act will be effective starting July 1, 2017.

A public forum was held on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.