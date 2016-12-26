Police: Woman charged after almost running down officer

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman is facing charges after police say she nearly ran down a police officer with her car.

The Times Argus reports 26-year-old Jamiee Renfrew pleaded not guilty in Barre last week to charges including a felony count of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Cpl. Randall Tucker said in an affidavit that he had responded to a report of woman drinking alcohol in a car in a parking lot in October. Tucker says he told the woman behind the wheel to stop after she started the vehicle. He alleges she drove forward, and he jumped out of the way.

Tucker says he later learned from witnesses that Renfrew was the driver.

Authorities say Renfrew is also accused of pouring sugar into a gas tank in September.

