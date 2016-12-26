State to hold meeting on Bennington airport runway project

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is holding a public meeting next month on plans for a major runway reconstruction project at the state airport in Bennington.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation meeting is on Jan. 12 at the Bennington Fire Facility.

The Bennington Banner reports that the state is expected to seek bids on the runway reconstruction project at the William H. Morse State Airport early next year. Design plans will be available at the meeting.

It's the first complete reconstruction of the runway since the mid-1980s.

The work would include grading and extending the grass overrun area at the west end of the runway about 100 feet.

