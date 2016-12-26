Lawmaker proposes involuntary commitment for drug treatment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Those struggling with drug addiction could be hospitalized against their will under a bill being proposed by a New Hampshire lawmaker.

State Sen. Jeb Bradley, a Republican from Wolfeboro, is proposing amending the state law that allows authorities to involuntarily commit people suffering from serious mental illness who pose a threat to themselves.

He tells New Hampshire Public Radio he was inspired by speaking to the family of someone who died of an overdose, and that the bill aims balance personal privacy with a family's desire to help a loved one who's in danger of dying.

There's already often a backlog of patients waiting in emergency room to get into the state psychiatric hospital.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.