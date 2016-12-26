Shoppers search for post-holiday deals

Christmas may have passed, but the holiday rush is long from over. Stores were packed again as some shoppers get an early start to next year.

'Tis the season of giving and returning.

"We've returned one outfit and looking for a replacement," said Alfreda Stevenson.

Stevenson is back at the Unviersity Mall in South Burlington with a few exchanges and more holiday shopping after Christmas Day. This time, she's shopping for more deals and a new outfit for her daughter.

"It's the same gift with just a little bit of changing," said Stevenson.

They aren't the only ones searching for post-holiday deals.

The JC Penny store manager, Stephen Nadworniak, says the day after Christmas is one of their busiest.

"Typically, people are coming into redeem their gift cards. They are coming into see the markdowns on seasonal goods, like the markdowns and the Christmas goods," said Nadworniak.

Nadworniak says this day is comparable to Saturdays a few weeks before Christmas. The biggest difference...

"Maybe Santa didn't bring them what they really wanted so they come back and swap it out for something else," said Nadworniak.

On a typical day during the year, Nadworniak says about two to 3 percent of all transactions are returned. After Christmas, it's 20 to 30 percent.

And while some are out returning gifts, others are actually buying for next year.

"She is well ahead for Christmas shopping for next year," said William Manning.

After all, this year's deals are next year's steals. It's a busy day for returning to the mall after the holiday.