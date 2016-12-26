Year in Review: Vermont Politics

It was a big political year even at the state level. Roger Garrity takes a look back at the efforts, the election and the laws that made headlines in 2016.

The 2016 legislative session began with a look back.

"It hasn't been easy, but together we have accomplished so much," said Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, in January.

Shumlin used part of his final State of the State address to reflect on his time in office, the successes of his first five years.

He also had hopes for his final year including a call for the state to divest from coal and oil.

"Owning Exxon-Mobil stock is not a business Vermont should be in, let's sell it," said Shumlin.

That idea did not sit well with the overseers of state pension funds, including fellow Democrat Treasurer Beth Pearce and did not move forward.

The governor found more support for requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to workers.

"A modest and universal solution that addresses the needs of working Vermonters," said Rep. Helen Head, D-South Burlington.

By far the biggest issue of the legislative session was whether Vermont should legalize recreational marijuana. After much debate, the state Senate said "yes," the first legislative body in the country to take such action.

"I believe S. 241 is a rational approach to the failed policy of today," said Sen. Dick Sear, D-Bennington County.

But the elaborate system in which the state would regulate and tax the retail sale of pot went up in smoke in the House. Concerns about possible increases in impaired driving and pot use by teenagers led the House to just say no to the bill.

"I'm disappointed that we can't move further, but it is the reality of where people are right now," said Rep. Shap Smith, D-Vt. House Speaker.

Some other new laws that were passed in 2016, new protections for DCF workers from people who threaten or assault them and new limits on how may painkillers doctors can prescribe to help curb opiate addiction. Several new traffic safety rules took effect including a requirement that drivers leave a 4-foot buffer when passing cyclists.

On May 6, the legislative session came to a close coinciding with the 90th birthday of Washington County Senator Bill Doyle who wrapped up his 47th year under the Golden Dome.

It would be the final farewell for Doyle who was knocked off in the November election.

Campaigning for November was already in full swing by the time the legislature ended. With Governor Shumlin not seeking re-election, vigorous primary battles to replace him were underway.

Shumlin loyalist Sue Minter emerged the winner of a 3-way Democratic primary.

"Thank you, this is really overwhelming, we did this," said Minter in August.

And despite record primary spending by Wall Street vet Bruce Lisman, popular Lt. Governor Phil Scott handily won the Republican nomination.

"Let's make this an exchange of ideas, and not an exchange of attacks," said Scott.

But the general election campaign was dominated by attack ads thanks to unprecedented spending by outside groups.

"It's our kids who will really pay the price with Phil Scott as governor," said an ad put out by the Democratic Governors Association.

"We can't afford two more years of Sue Minter and her mentor Peter Shumlin," said an ad from the Republican Governors Association.

On Election Day, Vermonters strongly supported the Republican Scott, despite choosing Democrats and even a Progressive in the other statewide races. That Progressive, David Zuckerman was elected lieutenant governor the first ever to win a statewide race in Vermont running primarily as a Prog.

Kristin Kelly: What does it say about Vermont that they elected a Progressive to a statewide position?

Zuckerman: I think Vermonters, if you look at Scott and me, want to elect people that they know.

2016 comes to a close with new leaders in Montpelier and the man in charge for last six years saying farewell

"I'm incredibly grateful to Vermonters for giving me this opportunity," said Shumlin.