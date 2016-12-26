Quantcast

Holiday delays recycling pickup in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If your trash or recycling typically gets picked up Monday, you may have to wait a week.

State and local government offices are observing Monday as the Christmas holiday. In the Queen City, the Department of Public Works says they simply skip ahead to the following week.

So, residents who have recycling pickup on Mondays will instead have it picked up next Monday, January 2nd.

