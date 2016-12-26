Quantcast

High winds close Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry crossing

GRAND ISLE, Vt. -

The Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry crossing is closed due to high winds. According to Lake Champlain Ferries, the crossing should reopen in the morning.

Meanwhile utility crews say wicked winds could cause some downed tree limbs and power lines.

Green Mountain Power says plenty of crews are ready to work and they have contract crews available if needed.

The company was bracing for high winds in the Champlain Valley predicted for Monday evening. Staff was preparing for the potential of freezing rain in northern parts of the state as well.

