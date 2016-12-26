Quantcast

2016 Year in Pictures - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

2016 Year in Pictures

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A lot happened in Vermont over the past year and WCAX News was there to capture the big moments.

Head Editor Justin Lajoie takes a look back at some of the most memorable images of 2016.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.