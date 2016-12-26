Quantcast

Vermont shoppers take advantage of no sales tax in NH

WEST LEBANON, N.H. -

It was a busy day for shoppers in the Upper Valley.

Cars were in and out of the plazas in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. Shopping on Route 12A includes a mix of big box stores and small businesses. Lots of Vermont license plates were seen Monday.

Green Mountain residents often take advantage of no sales tax in the Granite State.

"We shop a lot in Burlington too. The taxes help but I mean it's nice down here. I like it down here. We don't make it down here very often. I have the day off and my relatives have the day off so we are just going to spend the day together and relax," said Sean Beard from Washington.

