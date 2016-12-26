Shopping for stylsh secondhand clothes

The source behind a scandalous allegation against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders casts doubt on the strength of the accusation.
The source behind a scandalous allegation against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders casts doubt on the strength of the accusation.
Summer rain is slamming our region.
Summer rain is slamming our region.
State investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened in Bradford Thursday night when a home exploded.
State investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened in Bradford Thursday night when a home exploded.
With all this rain, rising rivers have state safety experts sending a warning to swimmers.
With all this rain, rising rivers have state safety experts sending a warning to swimmers.
High water trapped some Hinesburg cows in their field Friday. Our cameras were there as farmers brought them to safety.
High water trapped some Hinesburg cows in their field Friday. Our cameras were there as farmers brought them to safety.
Police in Williston say they found a suspected thief trying to flush stolen jewelry down the toilet.
Police in Williston say they found a suspected thief trying to flush stolen jewelry down the toilet.
There's an update to a purse-snatching story we brought you Thursday.
There's an update to a purse-snatching story we brought you Thursday.
New Hampshire authorities say they've responded to more overdoses in June than any other month in 2017 so far, with a total of 117 suspected overdoses reported.
New Hampshire authorities say they've responded to more overdoses in June than any other month in 2017 so far, with a total of 117 suspected overdoses reported.