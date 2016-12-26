Quantcast

Shopping for stylsh secondhand clothes

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Did you know Americans send 10.5 million tons of clothing to landfills every year? We love to waste clothes. With New Year's Eve just around the corner, why not shop secondhand for that holiday party? Eva Sollberger from Seven Days shows you how to buy vintage and lightly used like a pro.

