NH ski area offers free tickets on opening day

Skiers and riders got a free lift ticket for opening day at Storrs Hill in Lebanon, New Hampshire. It's a tiny ski area but it has a long history.

The music is blasting and the spirits are high at Storrs Hill. Almost has high as the two long jumps that tower over the community ski area in Lebanon.

"It's just a great resource for the community. It is only five minutes from the house and we can easily get here and ski," said Dan Mielcarz, Lebanon.

"it is not complicated to find your way down the paths," said Sadie Mielcarz.

And on this day, you can't beat the price. Tickets are free on this first day of the season.

"We've cut cut down some trees, to open up the jumps, bring it back to the way it was originally way back when it was started," said Corey Grant, Lebanon Outing Club.

In 1922, the hill opened to the community. A few years later the first jump was built. In the 50s, a larger 50 meter jump went up. All thanks to a Norwegian immigrant with a passion for skiing and jumping named Erling Heistad.

"Heistad wanted to have a dream of everybody to have a winter playground in their backyard. Someplace to learn how to ski, to learn how to ski jump," said Helstad.

Opening day was a family affair for relatives of the founder. Heistad's daughter and grand grand daughter were both making turns. Both seem proud to be a apart of the legacy.

"He spent a lot of time and effort bringing the winter sports to the people in Lebanon. In particular in jumping," said Donna Bowie, Helstad's daughter.

"It's just really cool. I've been coming here since I was really little. I've been skiing my whole life since I was like 2-years-old," said Jasmine Taudvin, Helstad's great granddaughter.

The mountain is currently run by the Lebanon Outing Club. Tickets for kids are usually $10 and $15 for adults with the premise that price should not be a factor when it comes to winter fun.

"A lot of the instructors and lifties and all the people here are volunteers. We just want to give back to the community and share the passion for skiing," said Cheryl Guyre, ski instructor.

Parking is not a problem even when the tickets are free though skiers here say that crowds to come out to watch the jumpers and for night skiing on Fridays.

"Hopefully they will be jumping on the jumps soon when they get a little more snow," said Bowie.

But a snowy season so far means this hill, as it has for almost a century, is already getting plenty of use.