Quantcast

Amazon to partner with Goodwill - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Amazon to partner with Goodwill

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A top online retail company is teaming up with Goodwill to push for donations.

Amazon says donors can use the "Give Back Box" platform to ship donations through UPS or the Postal Service. Any box will do as long as it meets postal service regulations.

Company officials say the donations with go to the nearest participating Goodwill organization.

There are four Goodwill stores in Vermont, no word yet if they are participating locations.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.