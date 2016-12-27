Quantcast

Classes to help women quit smoking

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Vermont Health Department in Bennington will hold special classes to help women quit smoking.

The classes be held on Wednesdays through the month of January.

Classes are free but require advanced registration. Contact Kathy Dockum, local Vermont Quit Partner at 802-440-4098 or Kathy.dockum@svhealthcare.org.

