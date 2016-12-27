Quantcast

Ways to get rid of your Christmas tree

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

With the holidays coming to an end, you'll need to get rid of your Christmas trees.

Officials say trees make for a great habitat for birds and other wildlife. If you choose to leave the tree out in your yard for them, it will decay over time.

In Burlington, residents can leave their trees curbside for pickup.

You can also recycle your tree by removing all the ornaments and tinsel, and then dropping it off to be chipped in the spring and made into mulch.

Click here for more information and a list of drop-off locations.

