Russian plane crash victim had ties to Vermont

A plane crash in Russia claimed the life of a woman with ties to Vermont. The military plane went down Sunday just moments after taking off. As the recovery of pieces of the plane and victims continues, loved ones await more answers.

Elizabeth Glinka was known for her love for humanity.

"She was treated as an orthodox Mother Theresa," said Gleb Glinka, Elizabeth's husband.

Elizabeth, 54, was killed Sunday, one of 92 people onboard a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea just minutes after taking off from Sochi, Russia. Everyone on board is presumed dead.

"I couldn't believe it. The first thing I did was I called my partner Gleb and I begged him to tell me it wasn't true," said Jess Schwidde.

Schwidde was close friends with Elizabeth and works with her husband of over 30 years. The Glinkas have a home in Cabot, but were currently living together in Russia where Elizabeth raised money to carry out humanitarian work in war-torn countries.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Elizabeth cared about people.

Schwidde: She did. She was really focused on trying to help people the hopeless. She was their voice.

No stranger to war and strife, Elizabeth was on board the plane bringing things like aspirin and bandages to those suffering in Syria.

"She realized there was a need there, that there were children and people needed medical supplies. And she was trying her best to get them there," said Schwidde.

Widely known as Dr. Lisa, the children's doctor established a hospice in the capital Ukraine for the terminally ill. Most recently, she spent much of her time traveling to areas where, for most, health care and treatments simply weren't a reality.

"She'd brush off the danger or the dirt," said Gleb.

Gleb spoke to us from Moscow via Skype. He says his wife had been reluctant to get on the plane.

"There was a possibility that she would go by train. But she wanted to come back sooner because we had planned to go on vacation tomorrow," said Gleb.

The Russian government says pilot error or a technical problem, not terrorism is likely to be the cause of the crash. Divers continue to search for clues. And Tuesday, one of the aircraft's black boxes containing a voice recorder was located in acceptable condition. The investigation continues into how so many lives were tragically taken.

"I want her to be remembered for the words she spoke which is kindness, compassion and charity are stronger than any weapons," said Schwidde.

Elizabeth Glinka also leaves behind two sons in the U.S., ages 30 and 25. Her funeral services have not yet been set.