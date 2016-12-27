Gas prices rise in NH, but under national average

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices rose more in New Hampshire than in the rest of the country last week, though the price remains below the national average.

The gasoline price website GasBuddy says the average retail gasoline price rose 3.3 cents per gallon to $2.24 a gallon on Monday. The national average increased 2.7 cents to $2.28 per gallon.

In New Hampshire, the average price is about 25 cents more per gallon than it was a year ago and about 12 cents more than it was a month ago.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.