19th century voting records preserved in NH

UNITY, N.H. (AP) - A historical society in a New Hampshire has preserved a collection of 19th-century town voting records for future study.

The Eagle Times reports that with the help of a grant and a Bellows Falls-based conservation business, the Unity Historical Society was able to preserve the collection, which member James Romer says consists of 54 complete voter checklists and "various scraps."

The checklists feature the names of registered voters from each year from 1832 to 1899.

Romer says the collection was in poor condition prior to the $8,000-plus Moose Plate Grant from the New Hampshire State Library last September.

The documents were recorded on microfilm and digitized. Romer says the physical conservation and digitalization was completed in September. Microfilm copies have been sent to the state library and archive.

