Hiker rescued from Mount Washington after leg injury

SARGENTS PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an Indiana man was rescued from the summit of Mount Washington after he suffered a leg injury on a trail.

Officials say 45-year-old Thomas Southwood, of Westfield, Indiana, was hiking up the Lion Head Trail toward the summit Monday afternoon but was unable to hike down due to his ankle injury.

Mt. Washington State Park employees provided shelter and called for help around 2:30 p.m. Fish and Game personnel sent a snowcat to Southwood as weather conditions worsened. The hiker was brought down the road to safety.

Officials say Southwood was an experienced hiker with the appropriate gear.

