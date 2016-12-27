NY honor guards conduct 12K-plus military funerals in 2016

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Officials with the New York National Guard say the organization's honor guards are expected to conduct more than 12,200 military funerals by the end of the year.

State military officials say Tuesday that the Army and Air National Guard honor guards have performed 12,019 funerals for families across New York as of last Friday. They expect to conduct another 252 military funerals by New Year's Day for a total of 12,271 in 2016.

The New York Army National Guard's Military Force Honor Guard will have performed the majority of the funeral, more than 10,000 of them, with the Air Guard conducting nearly 2,000.

Last year, the National Guard honor guards conducted nearly 10,700 military funerals across the state.

Any military veteran who received an honorable discharge is eligible for military honors at a funeral.

