Uber's expansion into upstate NY hinges on fingerprinting

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Uber's push to expand into upstate New York is prompting debate over whether drivers should be fingerprinted.

Uber drivers in New York City are already fingerprinted, as are regular taxi drivers in much of the state. Backers say it helps ensure potentially dangerous criminals don't wind up driving the public.

But the app-based ride-hailing company says the rule isn't needed, arguing fingerprinting could flag people who were merely arrested for a crime, even if they were later exonerated.

Uber is now legally prohibited from operating outside of the city.

Buffalo had been the largest American city without Uber until the company pulled out of Austin, Texas, over a new fingerprinting requirement there.

Lawmakers are expected to take up Uber's proposed expansion after they convene for the 2017 session next week.

