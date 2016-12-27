Report: Health care price transparency remains a challenge

The ability for Vermonters to comparison shop for health care procedures and then measure their success remains a work in progress; that's according to a new report by the state auditor's office.

It's a follow-up to work done two years ago that resulted in pushing commercial insurers to provide price information to Vermonters.

While there have been some improvements, Doug Hoffer, D-Vt. Auditor, says two years later it remains a challenge.

Unlike buying a car, where the differences in price can often be linked to quality, such transparency in out-of-pocket health care costs remains elusive.

"I think collectively we have to have a conversation about some of these issues. This is almost 20 percent of our gross state product, the state as an employer should care. We want to provide good care for state employees, but we want to do it at the best price. And at present, it's very challenging to even determine what all that means," Hoffer said.

The report finds that 30,000 uninsured Vermont residents must rely on publicly available information that does not provide patient-specific health care price information.