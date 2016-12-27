Scam warning from BED and GMP

A scam warning for customers of the Burlington Electric Department and Green Mountain Power.

The utilities want you to know crooks are trying to use their names in a bill payment scam.

In a new wave of calls, restaurants and other customers have been hit.

The scammers are threatening to disconnect service if customers do not pay them immediately.

These calls are not coming from the utilities.

If you get one, do not give the callers any personal information; hang up.

If you have questions about your account call Green Mountain Power or Burlington Electric directly.